It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12. 4 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Models are …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…