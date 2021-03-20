 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Elko, NV

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

