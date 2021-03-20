Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs i…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 68% ch…