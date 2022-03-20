Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.