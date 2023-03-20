Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should…