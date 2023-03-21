It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …