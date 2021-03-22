 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

