Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:15 AM PDT. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs i…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should see a light …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inche…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.