Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Elko, NV
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
