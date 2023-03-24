Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Win…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. You may want to st…