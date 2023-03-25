It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Elko, NV
