Temperatures will be warm Friday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a com…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…