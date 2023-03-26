It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Win…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected fo…