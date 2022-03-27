Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a com…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Elko. It should…