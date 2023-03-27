It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Win…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. You may want to st…