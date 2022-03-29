Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV
