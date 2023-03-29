Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Elko, NV
