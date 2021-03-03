 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Elko, NV

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

