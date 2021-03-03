Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Elko, NV
