Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
