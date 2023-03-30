Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Elko, NV
