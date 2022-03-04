Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:30 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Elko, NV
