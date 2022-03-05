Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV
