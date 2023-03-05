Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM PST until SUN 6:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Elko, NV
