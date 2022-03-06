Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
