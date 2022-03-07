Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.