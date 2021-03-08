Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Elko, NV
