Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

