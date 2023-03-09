It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24. 21 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's …