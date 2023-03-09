It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.