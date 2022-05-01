 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News