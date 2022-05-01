Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cri…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…