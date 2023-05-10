Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Elko, NV
