Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Elko, NV
