Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.