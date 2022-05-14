Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should se…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Pl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…