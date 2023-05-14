Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Elko, NV
