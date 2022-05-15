Elko will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should se…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Pl…
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentl…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko communi…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!