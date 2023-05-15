Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Elko, NV
