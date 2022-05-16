The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Elko will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Pl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow.…
Elko's evening forecast: Rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko communi…