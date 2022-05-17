 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

