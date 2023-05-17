Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered …