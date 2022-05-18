Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Elko, NV
