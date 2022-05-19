Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.