Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …