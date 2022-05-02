Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Elko, NV
