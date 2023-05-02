Elko will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV
