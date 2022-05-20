Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 10:30 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.