Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.