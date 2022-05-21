Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. The foreca…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. It looks to reach a b…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks …