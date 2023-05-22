The Elko area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. T…