The Elko area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect.