Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Elko, NV
