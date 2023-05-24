Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…