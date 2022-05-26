Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Elko: Mainly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it wi…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks …